Marian Reta Polan “Miki”, nee Rubin, passed away in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 10. Daughter of Ann and Neal Rubin, beloved wife of Barry Gibbons and Julius Polan “Jukie”, loving mother to Bradley (Monique) Gibbons and Joe (Hilary) Gibbons and cherished grandmother to Barry, Emilie, Annelyse, Ashley, Autumn and Fredrick Gibbons. Donations in her memory may be made to Tower Cancer Research Foundation, 8767 Wilshire Blvd. #401, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

