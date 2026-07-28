On July 26, Marianne Kleiner of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed peacefully after a courageous journey with dementia. She was the beloved wife of Ricardo Kleiner, loving mother of Dardo David and Bernardo Benjamin (Erika) Kleiner and dear Bubbie of Elliot and Elena Callaway Kleiner. She was a lover of books, languages and children. She spoke several languages fluently. Originally from South Africa, she made her way to the U.S. as a registered nurse and worked a long career as a pediatric nurse and office manager for the Kleiners’ pediatric practice. Her blue eyes that twinkled when she laughed, her chocolate roll birthday cake, her deep love for family and friends and so much more will be deeply missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Brookside Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.