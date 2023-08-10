On July 15, Marilyn Bookford Bargteil, of Jerusalem. Born Dec. 2, 1940, she lived in the Washington area most of her life, until moving to Israel in May. She studied drama at the University of Maryland, but left to work at IBM and NASA as an engineer on one of the Apollo projects. She had a 35-year career at B’nai B’rith International in Washington, culminating as international membership director. After retiring, she became part-time regional director for B’nai B’rith’s Chesapeake Bay Region (DMV), spearheading programs such as Project H.O.P.E. every Pesach and the annual Unto Every Person There Is a Name commemorating International Holocaust Day. She was also associate director of the Library of the Holocaust Foundation.

In addition to her work, Marilyn was a volunteer in the Jewish world. She was the founding president of a Women’s American ORT chapter and volunteered for Hadassah women, WIZO and Temple Israel programs. While working B’nai B’rith, Marilyn was one of the hostages held in the Hanafi terrorist siege of 1977. After the siege, Marilyn lectured about her experiences to Jewish day school students and faculty and at local synagogues and Jewish groups.

Marilyn spent her last two months near her daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren in Jerusalem before passing away from a sudden medical complication.

Cherished wife of the late Robert F. Spiegel. Beloved mother of Dee (Yehuda) Ankonina-Bargteil (Israel), Michelle Bargteil (Rhode Island), Angela (Mike) Kearney, Howard (Janice) Spiegel, Jeremy Spiegel (Maryland) and Amanda (Shmuel) Spiegel (Israel). Loving Meema to grandchildren Yarden, Yuval and Ma’ayan Ankonina (Israel); and to the Spiegel family’s Sarah, Jason, Samantha, Crystal, Ben, Jessica and their children.

Contributions may be made to B’nai B’rith Chesapeake Bay Region or Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School.