Marilyn Deborah Shnitzer, of Rockville, passed away on Nov. 4. She was 95. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Shnitzer; loving mother of Joanne Darling (Michael) and Barbara Clarke (Richard); dear sister of Judy Walcoff; cherished grandmother of Cathy Darling Coon (Justin), Lisa Darling, Eric Clarke and Jeffrey Clarke; and adored great-grandmother of Tony and Logan. Contributions may be made to Manna Food Center.

