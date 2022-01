Mairlyn Diener Cohen, of Silver Spring, died on Jan. 13. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Cohen. Devoted mother of Janice and Jeffrey Cohen. Dear grandmother of Eric (Sophie) and Samantha Shpritz. Loving great-grandmother of Eli and Abbi Shpritz. Contributions may be made to the Marilyn and Frederick Cohen Fund for Resident Activities at Charles E. Smith Life Communities (smithlifecommunities.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

