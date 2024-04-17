Marilyn Gamerman Goldberg of Rockville, MD, passed away on April 13 at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband, Stanley L. Goldberg; her children, Lisa (David) Rignanese, Alice Goldberg-FitzHugh (Will FitzHugh) and Jamie Dunn; her siblings, Betty Chazen and Alfred (Esther) Gamerman; and her grandchildren, Dayna (Bob) McLaughlin, Briana (Casey) Melucci, Brendan Dunn, Garrett (Alexandra) Dunn, Reid FitzHugh, Collin Dunn, Emma FitzHugh and Matthew Dunn.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Shirley (Stanley) Bond and Ted (Lois) Gamerman; by her brother-in-law, Max Chazen; and by her parents, Alice and Louis Gamerman. Marilyn’s love for her family is everlasting. She loved being a wife, mother, and Bubbie.

Her enjoyment of travel, cooking and celebrating the Jewish holidays has been ingrained and embraced by her children and grandchildren. Her friendly, creative spirit and can-do attitude have inspired all who have met her.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1400 K Street NW #1200, Washington, D.C., 20005, or the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060-9979.