On June 21, Marilyn Green Kessler, of Silver Spring. Beloved wife of George B. Kessler and the late Charles J. Green. Devoted mother of Rise (Zeev) Silverman, Sharon (Steven) Weinreb, Jeffrey (Miriam) Green and the late Robert Green. Stepmother of Susan (the late Gary) Neuwirth, Lisa Armstrong and Michele (Chris) Zeck. Marilyn is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Florence and David Wagner. Contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Helen Greenfield Fund (smithlifecommunities.org) or to the Michael J. Nissenblatt Partners in Healing Foundation, c/o Astera Cancer Care, 629 Cranbury Road, 2nd Floor, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

