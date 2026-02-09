Marilyn Heiman, a devoted mother, sister, art therapist and volunteer, passed away on Feb. 3, at the age of 88. She was born on March 28, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri.

At the age of eight, Marilyn moved with her family to Kansas City, Missouri, where she grew up and later graduated from Southwest High School. She went on to attend Sophie Newcomb College for Women (now part of Tulane University), where her lifelong love of art and culture took root. Marilyn later earned a master’s degree in art therapy from the University of Maryland, a profession that reflected both her creativity and deep compassion for others.

After her marriage and a brief stint living in New York, Marilyn settled in Chevy Chase, Maryland, where she spent the rest of her adult life and built a rich community of family and friends.

Marilyn worked as an art therapist in local hospitals, helping patients express, process and heal through art. She volunteered her time sharing art with children at Chevy Chase Elementary School. A high point of her service was her time volunteering at the White House during the Obama administration, where she was proud to be part of a group she affectionately referred to as the “lovely Obama ladies.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Heiman, with whom she shared a loving and enduring marriage.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Suzie Weiner; her sons, Thomas Heiman and his wife Patricia Heiman, John Heiman and his wife Debbie Heiman, and Jimmy Heiman; and her grandchildren, Katelyn, Richard and Phillip. Her family was the center of her life and her greatest source of pride.

Marilyn deeply cherished her friendships, many of which spanned decades and traced back to her earliest days in the Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia metropolitan area. She loved art and travel, and she greatly enjoyed exploring the culture, museums and artistic traditions of Europe.

Marilyn will be remembered for her warmth, quiet strength, generosity of spirit and enduring love of art, friendship and community. Her legacy lives on through her family, her friends and the many lives she touched through her work and service.

