Marilyn Krame

On Feb. 12, Marilyn Goldberg Krame, age 93, most recently of Gaithersburg, Maryland, died of congestive heart failure. She is survived by her son, Rabbi Evan J. (Jodi) Krame and grandchildren Zachary (Jordan Crystal), Sarah and Justin Krame. Her son Alan (surviving wife, Eileen) predeceased her.

Born on the Lower East Side of New York City, Marilyn married Joseph “Joe” Krame of Brooklyn, where they first raised their family before later settling in Hewlett, New York. Marilyn often expressed gratitude to him for the wonderful life they shared together.

Following Joe’s death, she moved to Bethesda in 2004. Marilyn cherished friendships that lasted from childhood. She was devoted to her extended family, her parents, brother and beloved uncles.

Memorial contributions may be made to JSSA or to The Jewish Studio. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.