On Jan. 7, the Hon. Marilyn Rubin Goldwater, of Manhattan Beach, Calif., formerly of Bethesda. Beloved wife of the late William Henry Goldwater. Devoted mother of Charles “Chuck” Goldwater and Diane “Dee” Goldwater. Loving sister of Zecele “Cele” Schoenbrun. Cherished grandmother of Marissa-Skye Goldwater. Contributions may be made to the American Nurses Foundation (nursingworld.org) or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

