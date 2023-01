On Dec. 25, 2022, Marilynn Squire, of Bethesda. Devoted mother of James and Matthew Squire; loving sister of Eileen Cole, Harley Zwerin, Doreen Stern and Dennis Lubow; cherished grandmother of Sammi Jo, Drew, Layla, Elle and Ruby. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

