Marjorie Zapruder

On July 18, Marjorie Seiger Zapruder of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Henry G. Zapruder. Beloved mother of Matthew (Sarah Karlinsky), Michael (Jessica) and Alexandra (Craig Dye) Zapruder. Loving grandmother of Hannah, Tobias, Eleanora, Samuel and Simon Zapruder. Dear sister of the late Joseph (surviving, Randee) Seiger. Marjorie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Myrna Hauser Ries. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smithsonian American Art Museum or to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.