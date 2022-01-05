Mark B. Polsky, of Rockville, died on Dec. 20. Beloved husband of Sonia “Sunny” Fanaroff Polsky. Devoted father of Jodi (Scott) Cohen and Adam (Meredith) and Raleigh Polsky. Loving grandfather of Hallie, Cami, Kellie and Bobby Cohen, Hayden, Lucy and Emma Polsky and Lucas, Jaycie and Harlow Leichter. Dear brother of Carl (Sherrie) Polsky. Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation (bnaiisraelcong.org) or to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.