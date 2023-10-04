On Sept. 23, Mark D. Silverman of Potomac, Md., passed away. Cherished husband of Anita Rock Silverman; devoted father of David (Wendy) Silverman and Guy (Kelly) Silverman; loving grandfather of Max, Brett, Flory Anna, Drew Jenna and Connor; beloved brother of Ellen Hersh. After graduating from George Washington University with degrees in Engineering and Math, Mark pursued graduate studies at the University of Maryland. He worked at NASA on the Mercury Mission and at IBM, as a Manager and Project leader for 14 years, on NASA’s Apollo Program. In 1975, Mark joined the family business, Waxie Maxie Quality Music, as President and grew it to 34 stores making it the largest music store chain in the Mid-Atlantic Region prior to selling it in 1989. His greatest joy was his love affair with Anita, which began when they met at 12 years old, married at 20, and had 65 magical years together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GW Cancer Center Fund or a charity of your choice.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel