Mark Nash died on July 22. He was born to parents Yetta and Irving Nash and raised in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School and earned a finance degree from the University of Maryland. In 1976, Mark founded Builders Design which is now led by his son Jon Nash and longtime team member Joe Duffus.

Mark married Donna Tish in 2013 after meeting in 2009. Mark is survived by his first wife, Susan Nash, and their two sons, Michael (Kristine) Nash and their children Ella Rey and Cole; Jon (Jennifer) Nash and their children Gavin, Graham and Charlotte; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing and/or the Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.