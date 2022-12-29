Mark Zwilsky, a son, brother, father and grandfather, passed away on Dec. 21, at the age of 64. After privately battling liver cancer, he died peacefully in his home in Leesburg, Va.

Mark was born on July 3, 1958, to Klaus and Roberta (Bobbie) Zwilsky in Boston. Known as a troublemaker throughout his childhood in Montgomery County, Mark was proud of the fact he was asked to leave Churchill High School prior to graduating. After earning his GED, Mark went on to Greenville Technical Institute. He married the love of his life, Mary Zwilsky.

Mark was proud to watch his children, Eric Zwilsky, Sarah Zwilsky and Jeremy Wong excel in sports and later on in business and parenthood. He loved spoiling his grandchildren, Max Zwilsky, Casen Zwilsky, Julia Wong, Quinn Zwilsky, Russell Wong, Alice Meador and Charlotte Wong. Mark founded Potomac Metals in 1996. Donations may be made to Loudoun Hunger Relief (loudounhunger.org).