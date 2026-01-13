Marking the 200th Anniversary of the So-Called ‘Jew Bill’

Paula K. Minsk

In January 1826, the state of Maryland passed the so-called “Jew Bill.” The 200th anniversary of the bill being enacted into law was last week. The Maryland state legislature will hold an event in February, during the annual legislative session, to commemorate the 1826 law.

Prior to 1826, only members of Christian religions were eligible to hold office in Maryland. In fact, there was a clause in the oath of office that elected officials were required to take that affirmed their belief in Christianity.

The formal title of the bill was “An act to extend to the sect of people professing the Jewish religion the same rights and privileges enjoyed by Christians.”

This bill was proposed and resisted for years before it was finally passed in 1826. It was sponsored by Thomas Kennedy, a Christian, who was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from Washington County. Kennedy persisted in his efforts, and the bill was passed into Maryland law on Jan. 5, 1826. Also prominent in the process was Henry Marie Brackenridge, a lawyer and legislator. He spoke up early in the debate, speaking about the constitutional significance of the separation of church and state. His name was less prominent than that of Kennedy, who had fought for the passage of the Jew Bill since 1818.

At that time, there were two main Jewish advocates and supporters of the legislation. Jacob I. Cohen, Jr., and Solomon Etting were key in advocating for the change in the oath. Those two men became the first Jews elected under the new law. They served in Baltimore’s city council.

In commemoration of the law, several current elected officials spoke to Washington Jewish Week about their thoughts on the anniversary.

The comptroller of the state of Maryland, Brooke Lierman, was among the first elected officials to reference the 200th anniversary of the bill. She stated, “Representation matters. Two hundred years after Maryland made more space at the table, let’s convene to protect the rights and dignity of all people and stand together against hate and antisemitism in all forms.”

Another elected official, Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, also spoke of the hate and anger that he has faced due to antisemitism. Cohen remarked that, of course, he would not be where he is today, as the council’s president, were it not for the passage of the “Jew Bill.”

In 2017, Cohen appeared on the Fox News show of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and was drawn into a debate about immigration. After that encounter, Cohen was the recipient of hate emails and expressions of antisemitism.

Despite this hate, Cohen believes that “We are stronger as a democracy because we all get to participate. … People care more about your heart than about religion and ethnicity.”

State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, who represents District 11, is co-chair of the Maryland Legislative Jewish Caucus. She told Washington Jewish Week that, “The Jew Bill opened the doors for me and my Jewish colleagues to be able to serve our communities in elected office. It was not an easy road, but Delegate Kennedy had the persistence and fortitude to press ahead for what was right and just — enabling the General Assembly to reflect the diversity of the citizenry of Maryland.”

Delegate Dana Stein, who represents Maryland’s District 11B, had a slightly different take on the “Jew Bill.” He stated, “The bicentennial [of the bill’s passage] is a reminder that, just as Jews have not always had the freedoms that they have today and take for granted, we should consistently work to enhance the freedom and liberty of all residents of the United States.”

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka believes that both Kennedy and Brackenridge were ahead of their time, and he has great respect for them. They made bold decisions, and when you try to make changes, it can be a difficult process. “Imagine going back to 1826; imagine the level of antisemitism,” Patoka said. “You have to think boldly to propose dramatic change.”

