Marking the Third Anniversary of Oct. 7

Three years since Oct. 7, 2023, the community plans to gather in remembrance of the 1,200 people killed by Hamas in Israel on the deadliest day in Israeli history.

Jewish communal professionals planned commemorative events in each region of the DMV on Oct. 7, with film screenings and other events in the surrounding days.

Three musical community events are scheduled the evening of Oct. 7 — in Rockville, Fairfax and Washington, D.C. — in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

The federation is offering microgrants of up to $1,000 to help local Jewish organizations create meaningful opportunities for remembrance, reflection, learning and community connection, according to its website.

“From the Federation’s perspective, conversations with community leaders made it clear that people wanted Oct. 7 commemorations to include both music and personal storytelling, creating a space for the community to come together, reflect and honor the people, stories and emotions connected to that day,” Hila, the federation’s educational engagement shlicha, told Washington Jewish Week. “For that reason, music is a central element of all three regional commemorative events sponsored by the Federation.”

“Songs of Remembrance” in Maryland is a concert intended to unite the Jewish community for an evening of shared music, memory, reflection and hope, and honor those who were murdered or killed in action, as well as the volunteers who stepped up to serve community needs.

“For generations, music has been a powerful way of connecting Israelis and Jewish communities around the world,” a spokesperson for the Bender JCC of Greater Washington wrote in a statement to Washington Jewish Week. “That connection has taken on even greater meaning since October 7, as we have mourned and remembered together. … Coming together in song gives us a meaningful way to honor their memories while creating a shared space for remembrance and connection.”

The concert, in partnership with the Bender JCC, is free and open to the community.

The northern Virginia event similarly uses music as a way to remember the victims of Oct. 7, in partnership with the Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia. Community members have chosen songs that hold “personal and collective memories” tied to that day. A group of Israeli musicians will perform the songs, then attendees are invited to gather around food prepared in memory of the Israelis lost and communities impacted on Oct. 7.

“Through shared recipes and stories, we will remember, reflect and create space to process the journey of the three years that have passed,” the event listing read. “Together, we will hold both the pain and the hope.”

Washington Hebrew Congregation is partnering with the federation to present a performance by Hashayara, an ensemble of Israeli musicians and educators, a “natural fit” for this program, according to Hila.

“The group is made up of Israeli musicians from northern Israel who bring their personal stories alongside familiar Hebrew and English songs in a special program created for Oct. 7,” Hila said. “Their performance weaves together grief and loss with hope, resilience and a sense of togetherness.”

On Sept. 27, brothers Guy and Gal Gilboa-Dalal visited the Edlavitch DCJCC to tell their stories in an intimate program titled “Soundtrack to Survival,” inspired by “MTV Unplugged.” Guy Gilboa-Dalal was kidnapped from the Nova music festival and held hostage for two years in Gaza.

His brother, Gal, spent that time traveling across the world to advocate for Guy’s release.

Reunited once more, the brothers used music and storytelling to share their journey of captivity, survival and healing.

“As the anniversary of Oct. 7 comes about now for the third year, we’re always trying to remember,” Jen Zwilling, EDCJCC’s CEO, told Washington Jewish Week. “I think confronting the atrocities of Oct. 7 and what happened to Israel and Israelis is hard, and sometimes you have to face and remember hard things. At the same time, this is a story of resilience and hope and healing, and I think we need that.”

The American Middle East Press Association is scheduled to host Israeli American Gal Bukshpan, who will recount his story of escaping the Nova music festival as Hamas attacked. Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner will moderate the program on Oct. 1 at The National Press Club in D.C., followed by an audience Q&A.

Area synagogues are also holding events including a film screening and guest speakers.

Agudas Achim Congregation in Alexandria will show “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” Oct. 10. The 2025 film depicts Noam Tibon, a grandfather and former Israeli general, rescuing his family who were trapped in their home and surrounded by gunfire during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Following the screening, attendees will hear from Agudas Achim’s shlicha, Inbar, in a post-film discussion.

Community members can hear directly from an Oct. 7 survivor at Chevy Chase’s Ohr Kodesh Congregation on Oct. 10. Barak Morag will share the story of his journey escaping the ruins of Kibbutz Nir Oz at an event titled “Choosing Life: From Survivor to Resilience.”

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com