Marleen May, Lifelong Caregiver and Community Volunteer, Dies at 74

When Marleen May’s children attended Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, they rarely had to wonder whether their mother would be nearby. If there was a field trip, she might be chaperoning. If there was a camp program, she might be serving as the nurse. If there was a Jewish youth event, she often found a way to volunteer.

“Anything I was involved in, my mom would also get involved in,” her daughter, Rachel May, said. “We were like best friends.”

May, a registered nurse whose life centered on family, Judaism and helping others, died on May 23 from pancreatic cancer. She was 74.

Nursing shaped much of her adult life. She worked at Holy Cross Hospital, an Israeli hospital, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, McLean School, Camp JCC and Capital Camps. Family members said she brought a calm presence to every setting, whether it was a hospital room, a school health office or a summer camp infirmary.

Born on Dec. 15, 1951, in Minneapolis, May grew up in a Jewish family active in synagogue life. According to her children, she became the first bat mitzvah at her congregation and among the first girls in Minnesota to celebrate a bat mitzvah.

Jewish life was a regular part of her childhood. Family holidays brought relatives together, and involvement in the Jewish community remained important throughout her life.

While attending the University of Minnesota, May became involved in Israeli folk dancing and spent time at Hillel. There she met Eliezer May during a game of table tennis.

“Our dad did not let our mom win when they met,” her son David May said.

After becoming engaged, they moved to Israel, where they lived for about a decade. May arrived without fluency in Hebrew but learned the language well enough to work in a hospital there. Her children recalled that she often watched children’s television programs with her sons as she learned Hebrew alongside them.

The family settled in Mazkeret Batya, near Rehovot, where they made friends and raised their children. Rachel May discovered a newspaper article identifying her mother as the first person from Minneapolis to make aliyah that year.

Eventually the family returned to the United States, first to Minnesota, then briefly to St. Louis, before settling in Rockville.

Judaism remained central to the family. The Mays bought a house within walking distance of the school. Their three children attended Jewish schools, Jewish camps and Jewish youth groups. Shabbat dinners, synagogue attendance and holiday observances were part of family life.

“Being Jewish was the most central thing in our lives,” Yossi May said.

At JDS, May volunteered long before she joined the staff. She was one of the school’s “challah moms,” distributing challah to students on Fridays. She accompanied field trips and looked for opportunities to spend time with children.

“All of our friends knew her pretty well,” Yossi May said.

Her involvement extended beyond the classroom. She volunteered at USY events, Israeli Scouts gatherings and Camp JCC.

Capital Camps became another important part of her life. Beginning in the mid-1990s, she spent years there while her own children attended camp. At camp, she handled everything from homesick campers to medical emergencies.

Her concern for other people continued long after her workday ended. When a close friend lost her eyesight, May regularly drove her to medical appointments, shopping trips and errands.

She and her husband also participated in Jewish burial traditions by serving as shomrim, volunteers who watch over the deceased before burial.

“The ultimate act of kindness that you can do is to someone who can’t give it back to you,” David May said while reflecting on why that work appealed to her.

Judaism remained important to her throughout her life. The Israeli folk dancing she discovered as a student remained a lifelong passion. Later, she participated in Israeli dancing programs at the family’s synagogue, Tikvat Israel Congregation. She also volunteered at USY conventions and Israeli Scouts gatherings and attended AIPAC policy conferences with family members.

She collected Judaica enthusiastically. If she spotted a Seder plate or other Jewish ritual object at a thrift store, family members said she often brought it home.

For years, she participated in the Washington Post Style Invitational humor community. At annual gatherings, she often arrived dressed in Chanukah-themed clothing, complete with festive socks and accessories.

Friends and relatives described her as warm, funny and supportive.

She loved trivia and rarely missed an episode of “Jeopardy!” She enjoyed puns, practical jokes and dry humor. At her son’s bar mitzvah, she handed out flashlights bearing the message, “I saw the light at David May’s Bar Mitzvah.”

Later, she loved being a grandmother. She drove long distances to babysit. She cared for young grandchildren several days each week and delighted in spending time with them. One grandson could not pronounce “Safta,” the Hebrew word for grandmother, and instead called her “Sasa,” a nickname that remained.

Looking through family photographs after her death, Rachel May noticed something.

“The ones where she looked the happiest were the ones where she was holding a baby,” she said.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in September 2025, May underwent treatment that initially appeared promising. But family members said one of the hardest adjustments for her was accepting help after spending a lifetime helping others.

“Everyone loved her,” Rachel May said. “She was such a warm, comforting presence. She just made everyone feel safe.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the greater Washington Jewish community. Email [email protected].