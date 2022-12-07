Marlene Blankstein Fenster, of Potomac and Palm Beach, Fla., died on Nov. 28. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harvey S. Fenster, DDS. Devoted mother of Carole Garfinkle, Pamela (Daniel) Ely and Gayle (David) Greene. Dear sister of the late Gladys Karr and Mitchell Blankstein. Loving grandmother of Harrison (Cara Levitch) and Lauren Garfinkle, Joseph and Zoe (Adina Jaffee) Ely and Robert, James and Elizabeth Greene. Cherished great-grandmother of Betzalel, Saralena and Harvey Ely and Aiden Garfinkle. Contributions may be made to Chabad of Potomac (chabadpotomac.com) or to STAAR Ovarian Cancer Foundation (staaroc.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

