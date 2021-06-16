Marlene G. Diener, of Silver Spring, passed away on June 11. She was 89. Beloved wife of the late Allan L. Diener; devoted mother of Howard (Laura), Steven (Laurie), Bobby (Giselle) and the late Lawrence; loving grandmother of Kalin (Matt), Sean, Colin (Kelly), Micayla, Sam (Rachel), Gabrielle, Nicole (Kevin) and Hayley; cherished great-grandmother of Zoe, Molly and Anthony. Contributions may be made to the Diener School, www.thedienerschool.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.