Marlene Gordon passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, surrounded by love. She was a remarkable woman whose strength, resilience, warmth and zest for life touched everyone who knew her.

Marlene was, above all, devoted to her family. She met her husband, Steve, when they were both 16 years old, and they shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, and she loved unconditionally.

She leaves behind her four children and their spouses: Stacie and Bill, David and Iris, Marci and Gary, and Scott and Amy; and her 14 grandchildren: Ryan, Emma, Hanna, Aaron, Bradley, Hannah, Danny, Paige, Matthew, Sam, Alex, Jason, Jack and Henry. Her family was her greatest accomplishment and proudest joy.

Marlene lived life fully. She had a successful career as an interior designer, where her incredible eye for beauty and style reflected who she was: elegant, confident and always put together. She loved to play golf, spend time with friends and have fun.

Above all, she loved to cook. For more than 40 years, Marlene made Sunday dinner for her entire family, and as the family grew, so did the portion sizes. Feeding the people she loved was how Marlene said everything she meant, and Sunday night was how she kept everyone together.

She will be remembered for her beautiful spirit, her strength, her style, her laughter, her generosity, her devotion to her family and her chocolate chip cookies. Her greatest legacy is the family she built and the love she instilled in all of them. There will always be a place set for you at the table. You will be loved and missed forever.