On June 15, Marlyn Heiserman passed away at age 82. A native Washingtonian, she graduated from Wilson High School in 1959 and obtained a degree from American University. Marlyn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Michael Heiserman. They were married in June of 1963. She is also survived by her two devoted sons, Joel Heiserman and Herbert (Ilene) Heiserman; and four loving grandchildren, Anna, Leigh, Jake and Harlie; and a cherished sister, Jackie (Sheldon) Liptz. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

