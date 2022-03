Marsha Pincus, died on March 2. Beloved wife of the late Mark L. Pincus; loving mother of Risa (Steven) Schecter and Karyn (Howard) Mann; dear sister of Deborah (Sheldon, nephew David) Kantrowitz; adoring grandmother (Oma) to Lilly, Molly, Mira and Jacob; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Hannah Burger; dear sister of the late Gerald Burger. Contributions may be made to the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

