On May 16, Marshall Katz, of Alexandria, passed away at age 86. Loving husband to Laura Goldsmith Katz; beloved father to Rachel Katz Davies (Benjamin); and grandfather to Claire Davies. Contributions may be made to The Carpenter’s Shelter (carpentersshelter.org), Weitzman Institute (weitzmaninstitute.org) or Agudas Achim Congregation, Sefer Torah Fund.

