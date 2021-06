Martha Luise Ross and K. Neil Ross, of Silver Spring, died on May 21 and May 23, respectively. Beloved parents of David S. and Jeffrey M. (Sandrine de Raspide) Ross. Devoted grandparents of Benjamin, Samantha, Logan, Clovis and Felix. Neil was predeceased by his brother, Jerry. Martha and Neil are also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.