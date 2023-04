On April 8, Martin Abrams, of Bethesda. Beloved husband of Bobbi. Devoted father of Sid (Mindy), Ken (Mercy) and Anessa (John). Loving brother of his identical twin, Walter, Stuart (deceased) and Arleen (deceased). Cherished grandfather of Allen (Lauren), Jodi, Harris (Stephanie), Gayle, Gabby and Sarina. Cherished great-grandfather of Emma and Jamie. Contributions may be made to Casey House c/o Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org).

