Martin Adler, of Potomac, died on July 17. Beloved husband of Harriette Adler; and devoted father of Jeff (Faith) Adler, Lorraine (Philip) Altschuler and Sharon (Ron) Gross. He is also survived by sister Marilyn Stamberg and grandchildren Jacob, Ethan, Evan, Sam, Amanda and Alex. Contributions may be made Congregation Har Shalom or Congregation Hevrat Shalom. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.