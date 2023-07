On July 4, Martin Andrew Kreiss “Marty,” of Silver Spring, died peacefully. Son of the late Aaron and Kate Kreiss, he was the devoted life partner for 50 years to his wife, Michele. Loving father to Deborah, Stephanie, Bryan (Adrienne) and Jeffrey; and adoring Zaydee to Tyler, Ari, Benjamin and Alexis. Funeral Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel