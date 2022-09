Martin Bernstein, of Falls Church, passed away on Sept. 4. He was 70. He was the brother of Janet Gallant (Andrew) and the treasured uncle of Daniel Gallant and Michael Gallant (Rachel). He is also survived by his cherished grand-niece and grand-nephew and all the many relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Contributions may be made to MobileMed (mobilemedicalcare.org). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

