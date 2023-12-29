On Dec. 18, Martin Lewis “Marty” Berger of Rockville, Md., died after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born on Aug. 1, 1943, Marty was a teacher, camp director, youth leader, husband, father, Pop-Pop, friend and community leader.

Marty is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn; children, Erica (Mitchell) Berger-Brandt and Jonah (Megan) Berger; grandchildren, Amelia and Arthur Berger; and sister, Tina (Mary Lewis) Levin. Raised in Silver Spring, Md., Marty attended Coolidge High School and the University of Maryland, where he studied education.

Teaching was his passion and his life. He began his teaching career in Columbia, Md.. He taught middle school history at Buck Lodge Jr. High School. He then went on to teach psychology for almost 15 years at High Point High School in Prince George’s County. After retiring from High Point, Marty went on to teach at the Bullis School in Potomac, where he taught psychology, history, and Holocaust Studies. Marty retired after 46 beautiful years.

Marty served as Youth Director for Washington Hebrew Congregation for 26 years. He ran a comprehensive youth retreat program, as well as junior and senior high school youth groups. He also taught confirmation.

Marty was a camp director for Camp Kayitz, Camp Shalom, Kaufman Camp, Camp Tel Shalom, Camp Ramblewood and Bulldog Day Camp.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth-Association, cmtausa.org, or to Washington Hebrew Congregation, whctemple.org.