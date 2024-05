On Sunday, May 12, Martin U. Gutstein of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away. Beloved wife of Ruth Ringel Gutstein. Devoted father of Mark Isaac (Gabriela Bulisova), Daniel and the late David Gutstein. Dear brother of the late Jules (the late Estelle) Gladstone and the late Irving Gutstein. Memorial contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation, shaaretefila.org.

