Martin William Fingerhut, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 8. Beloved husband of Phyllis Matthew Fingerhut. Devoted father of Glenn (Karen) Fingerhut, Laura (Neil) Quinter and Jill (David) Loshin. Loving grandfather of Ashley (Jaime) Holt, Taylor and Kyle Fingerhut, Alexander, Jessica and Daniel Quinter and Kira, Jonah, Brianna, Gabriella and Emma Loshin. Contributions may be made to Kemp Mill Synagogue (kmsynagogue.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel