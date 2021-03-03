Marvin Eskin, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 19. He was 95. Born on June 22, 1925, to immigrant parents, he grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. He served his country while stationed in the Pacific during World War II. He attended Michigan State University, where he graduated in three years. His marriage to Charlotte lasted for 72 years. Marv spent most of his career working for the Department of Agriculture. On April 2, 2019, Marv was honored at home plate during a Nats Military Appreciation Day.

His children are: Sharon, Rick and Neal. His grandchildren are: Erika, Jake, Jamie, Michael, Ben and Adam. His great-grandchildren are: Mason, Richie, Maverick, Boomer, Dash and Dolly. Donations can be made to the Jewish War Veterans of the USA.