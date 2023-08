On July 7, Marvin J. Dessler passed away at age 92. Marvin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marcia, of Odenton; two children, Brad Dessler of Columbia and Robin McBeth (Greg) of Chester, Md.; and two grandchildren, Stefanie McBeth and Heather Christian (Ashby).

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel