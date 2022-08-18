Marvin Rogul, of North Bethesda, passed away on Aug. 6. He is survived by those he loved so deeply: his wife, June (Silver) Rogul; and his two sons, Jonathan and Daniel.

He was a Zionist, a passionate supporter of Israel, and a longtime member of Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac.

Marvin was born in St. Louis, Mo., on June 19, 1932. A PhD. microbiologist, he spent most of his career at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) in Washington, where he contributed as an immunology researcher, a department chief and the initiator of a program of technology transfer from the government to the private sector.

