Marvin Stanley Kay, of North Bethesda, Md., and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., passed away peacefully on Nov. 24 surrounded by the love of his family.

Loving father of Suzanne (Josh) and Andrea “Obbie” Kay; cherished grandfather of David, Brian (Hannah) and Aaron Schonfeld (fiancé Allison Kaplan); brother of Arlene (Harvey z”l) Cherner; loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s Disease (michaeljfox.org), and the Jewish National Fund, dedicated to supporting the land and people of Israel (jnf.org), or the charity of your choice.