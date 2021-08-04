Marvin Wolf Kranz, of Washington, died on July 23. He was 91. Beloved husband of Sally Kranz. Devoted father of Jessica Kranz Hughes (Andrew), Rachel (Jacques) Bankier, Jonathan (Kim) Kranz and the late Margo (surviving, Moshe) Gottesman. Dear brother of Miriam (Herb) Friedman. Cherished grandfather of Abigail, Alexander, Nathaniel, Philip, Jonah, Jack, Lilian and Samuel. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and cousins. Marvin had a long career at the Library of Congress as a manuscript historian where his principal interest was in American presidency. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, a place he cherished (templesinaidc.org).