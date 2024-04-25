Mary Giammatteo passed away on February 12. Born to Joseph and Audrey Giammatteo of Glen Echo, MD, Mary is survived by her partner, Jack Donohoe; her brother Ralph A. Giammatteo; many sisters and brothers-in law, and loving nieces, nephews, friends and students. Mary received a B.S. with High Honors from the University of Maryland and embarked on an award-winning artistic career. A renowned potter, Mary’s life will be commemorated at the Langley Park Community Center, where she taught for many decades.

