Mary Kurin, of Rockville, passed away as a result of complications from pneumonia on Feb. 26. She was 99. Mary was born near Iasi, Romania, in 1921, and journeyed with her mother, Dina, as an infant across the Atlantic Ocean to Canada, following her father, Sol Myrovitch, who sought opportunities away from war-torn, anti-Semitic Eastern Europe. The family later moved to the Bronx, N.Y., where Mary attended Morris High School.

Through the Romanian-Jewish network, she accepted a blind date, meeting merchant marine Saul Kurin who was on shore leave in New York. The couple quickly fell in love and married in 1943. They moved from the South Bronx to Whitestone, Queens.

She served as a bookkeeper for Parade Dress Company for decades. Mary and Saul moved to Sunrise, Fla. Mary helped sell real estate, and became a fabulous bowler. Saul died in 2002 and Mary moved in 2008 to Ring House in Rockville. Donations may be made to the Hebrew Home and to the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.