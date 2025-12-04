Maryland Senator Calls JCRC CEO a Netanyahu ‘Apologist’

Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington CEO Ron Halber told reporters at a JCRC event on Wednesday that Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has “become the leading senator agitating against Israel in the United States Senate.”

In response, a spokesperson for Van Hollen accused Halber of being an “apologist for the Netanyahu government,” Jewish Insider reported Wednesday.

“Sen. Van Hollen, I think, has dramatically lost his way with support for Israel,” Halber told reporters at the JCRC’s annual “Lox and Legislators” breakfast. “His social media is filled with a lack of empathy for Jewish suffering. It’s filled with a lack of empathy for Israel’s strategic position. It’s almost like he cannot wait for the next opportunity to jump down Israel’s throat. … That’s not the Sen. Van Hollen that so many people in this room worked hard to get elected.”

“On the issue of Israel, I would say the overwhelming majority of the Jewish community feels betrayed by him,” Halber added.

In attendance at the event were Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), who gave remarks during the breakfast. In addition, Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) and April McClain Delaney (D-Md.), as well as more than 60 locally elected officials and more than 300 members of the JCRC and the greater Washington Jewish community, were also in attendance.

Jewish Insider reported that the Van Hollen spokesperson, in a statement, accused Halber of “running cover for the Israeli government and failing to represent the range of viewpoints in Maryland’s Jewish community.”

“Senator Van Hollen is committed to a values-based foreign policy that holds our friends and our adversaries to the same standards. That’s why he continues to support the people of Israel, but the actions of the Netanyahu Government have increasingly not aligned with our values,” the spokesperson said.

“The Senator often speaks with Marylanders who hold varying perspectives here and has met on many occasions with families of hostages and victims of the heinous Hamas attacks of October 7th. Instead of representing the diversity of views that, in the Senator’s experience, are held by the Jewish community of Maryland, Ron Halber has become an apologist for the Netanyahu government,” the spokesperson added.

The JCRC works on behalf of over 100 different agencies, organizations and synagogues within the DMV region, including advocacy groups for local policy, foreign policy pertaining to Israel, Holocaust education and more.

Halber also noted at the event that he met with Van Hollen about a year ago and asked him to show more empathy and understanding when speaking about the situation with Israel, which Halber said Van Hollen hasn’t done.

“I think it’s very easy to stand with Israel when you’re crying over Jewish victims, but it’s harder to stand up with Israel when she’s doing the right thing,” Halber stated on Wednesday. “And I think the senator has shown a lack of strategic understanding of Israel’s dilemma. And I’m not saying he’s got to be Israel’s cheerleader, but it would be nice if he had more balance in his remarks.”

“The hard thing is to show up when your friends need you, and right now, we’ve needed him, and he hasn’t been there,” Halber added.

Additional reporting by Suzanne Pollak.