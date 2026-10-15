Opinion: Maryland’s Jewish Day Schools Can’t Afford to Sit This One Out

Mickey Rubin

Tuition comes up in nearly every conversation I have. It comes up with parents, with grandparents and with school leaders working to keep Jewish education within reach for every family who wants it.

Recently, I spoke with a parent whose child has major medical issues. The family is desperate to keep their children in Jewish day school, but between tuition and the cost of their child’s care, the financial strain may be too much. They are now asking local Jewish organizations for help.

Her situation is more common than many people realize. Families across Montgomery County are stretching to cover tuition, while schools absorb rising costs, including security that is now a permanent line in every budget. At the same time, more families are turning to Jewish schools as places where their children can learn safely and grow up with a strong Jewish identity. Greater Washington’s seven Jewish day schools gave out $25 million in tuition assistance last year, and more than half of their students receive aid.

This month, the federal government took a big step toward helping families like hers. On Oct. 1, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service released the long-awaited rules for the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit, which begins in January. Gov. Wes Moore, like several Democratic governors, said he wanted to see those rules before deciding whether Maryland would opt in. Now they are out, and they make the opportunity bigger than many of us expected.

Married couples filing jointly can now claim up to $3,400, double the $1,700 individual amount. The income limit for families, set at three times the area median income, now rises with family size, so the more children a family has, the higher the limit. In Montgomery County, where the base limit is already close to $500,000, that matters a great deal for families paying multiple tuitions.

The rules also show that the program is built to be run responsibly. Scholarship organizations must register with the IRS and keep tax credit donations in dedicated accounts. Public school students can benefit alongside private school students.

Here is how it works. Starting in January, anyone with a federal tax bill can donate to an approved scholarship organization and receive a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit. Those organizations turn the donations into scholarships for eligible K-12 students at public, charter and private schools. Scholarships can go beyond tuition to cover tutoring and other educational services. That matters for families like the one I described, whose costs don’t stop at tuition. The money does not come from Maryland’s budget, and opting in does not require a new state law. The governor only needs to notify the IRS.

Montgomery County’s Jewish day schools educate about 2,300 children from roughly 760 families, and roughly 80% of those students could qualify under the federal program. If three-quarters of those families gave $1,700, that alone would mean nearly $1 million a year in new scholarship money. Married couples can give twice that. Add grandparents, friends and neighbors, and the total could top $5 million a year for our schools alone.

The benefits reach well beyond the Jewish community. Public school families across the county could use scholarships for tutoring, after-school programs and other support, all without a dollar from the state budget.

That only happens if Maryland opts in.

If Maryland stays out, Maryland taxpayers can still claim the credit, but their donations cannot support Maryland students. They would have to give through scholarship organizations in participating states, and that money would cross the Potomac to help children in Virginia.

More than 30 states have already opted in, with Virginia first. Colorado’s Democratic governor has joined. And recently, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made it official. Like Gov. Moore, Hochul said she would wait for the federal rules. After reviewing them, she opted New York in, saying the program can bring millions of dollars to New York students and families “without taking a single dollar from public schools or our state or local budgets.” Here in Maryland, a Gonzales poll earlier this year found that 69% of voters support participating, including 73% of Democrats.

Gov. Moore has said he would never leave money on the table when it comes to supporting Maryland’s kids. This is money on the table. Back in June, the Washington Jewish Week editorial board called on Maryland to opt in. The rules are out, and a fellow Democratic governor has reviewed them and said yes. There is nothing left to wait for.

I think often about the parent I spoke with, and how many families like hers are doing the same math every month. Maryland taxpayers will use this credit either way. Gov. Moore should make sure the scholarships they fund can help families like hers here at home.

Mickey Rubin is the director of Teach MD, a member of Teach Coalition and an initiative of the Orthodox Union which advocates for government policies that support Jewish day schools and yeshivas across Maryland.