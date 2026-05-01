Matthew Gordon Ash, age 82, passed away on April 29, in Washington, D.C., surrounded by his loved ones. A man of profound integrity and great generosity, Matthew left an indelible mark on every community he touched.

Born on Sept. 30, 1943, in London, Ontario, to Samuel and Ruth Ash, Matthew moved to Detroit, Michigan at a young age. It was there that he grew up, graduating from the University of Michigan. He then settled in D.C., where he went to Georgetown law school. Early in his career as a lawyer, he worked for the government as a civil rights lawyer, later turning to private practice, where he became an expert in banking law.

Matthew will be remembered for his extraordinary contributions to the communities within which he was a part. He was a dedicated member of Adas Israel Congregation and Seaside Jewish Community.

His commitment to understanding and preserving the lessons of history was exemplified in Lewes, Delaware, where he helped found and organize the History Book Festival, creating a celebrated forum for authors and history enthusiasts.

Above all, Matthew was a man who centered his life around his family. His unwavering support and quiet strength were the foundation upon which they stood, and he took immense pride in the lives and achievements of his children and grandchildren. He was truly a linchpin of stability. His devotion leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and a family that will forever be guided by the values he lived by every day.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Ash; his son, Jesse Ash (Caryn); and his daughters, Ruthie Phillips (Ryan) and Diana Leibowitz (Danny). He was the cherished grandfather of Ben, Noah, Esther and Owen.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the NIH Blood Bank or Seaside Jewish Community of Rehoboth. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.