Matthew Herman Makovi, of Silver Spring, died on Aug. 1. Beloved husband of Luz M. Serna; proud father of Franklin Bastion Makovi; cherished son of Carolyn M. Makovi and the late Martin J. Makovi; adored brother of Michael B. Makovi; caring step-father of Soleil O. Magadan. Contributions may be made to Humane Rescue Alliance, Innocence Project or NAMI. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.

