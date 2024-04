Max Brian Rothschild of Germantown, MD, passed away on March 25. Loving brother of Lindsay Campanella. Survived by Lynda Rothschild (mother), Rich Rothschild (father), and Helene Bass (grandmother). In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Max’s name to The Triangle Club’s LGBTQIA Recovery Community of Washington, D.C. (triangleclub.org).

