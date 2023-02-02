On Jan. 19, Maxine Cohen, of Rockville, died at 92. Maxine was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1930 to Ruth and Michael Freeman. After growing up in Washington, D.C., she graduated from Coolidge High School. In 1949, she married Saul Cohen. Maxine was a homemaker, lectured for Weight Watchers and directed choirs at high holiday services. In her later years, she was a leader of residents of Ring House. Maxine was predeceased by her husband and son, Alan (Donna). She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Don McKeon), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to CrisisLink / Care Ring (https://prsinc.org).

