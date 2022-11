Maxine Easton peacefully passed away on Nov. 6. Mother of Jan (Randy) Michel and Glenn (Cindy) Easton; Bubbie of Jesse (Jennifer Sherman) Michel, Lindsey (Ben) Becker, Lisa (Kenny) Davis and Amy (Zack) Steinborn; and great-grandmother of Jace, Jackson, Addison and Easton.

