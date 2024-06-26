Maxine Rudin Haberman

Born in Cincinnati in 1925, Maxine met her husband, Rabbi Joshua Haberman, z”l, at 16 and married in 1944. They moved to Washington, D.C., in 1969, where Maxine fully embraced her role as rebbetzin, actively participating in synagogue life for the next 18 years while her husband was senior rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Maxine earned her MSW from Catholic University and worked for over a decade as a geriatric social worker at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. She was deeply involved in Catholic-Jewish dialogue and supported a broad range of charities.

Maxine is survived by her children Deborah Perelmuter (Rabbi Mayer); Judith Forman (Rabbi Jeremiah Unterman), widow of Rabbi David Forman; Rabbi Daniel Haberman (Osna); and Michael Haberman (Martha); 15 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. Donations in her memory can be made to the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies, Leket Israel, or Yad Sarah. May her memory be a blessing.