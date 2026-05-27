Meet the Top Contenders for DC Mayor

As Washington, D.C., residents prepare to cast ballots on June 16 for the next mayor, here is what the city’s Jewish community needs to know about the major candidates.

Seven Democratic candidates are in the race to succeed Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has served the district since 2015. In November, Bowser announced that she wouldn’t run for a fourth term.

DSA Endorsement

Janeese Lewis George, one of two frontrunners in the race alongside Kenyan McDuffie, faced criticism for her endorsement by the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America. In a response to a questionnaire from MDCDSA, Lewis George pledged to avoid attending events “promoting Zionism.”

Some members of the Jewish community interpreted that as an exclusion of most mainstream Jewish organizations.

Gary Goodweather and Kenyan McDuffie, two of Lewis George’s opponents, criticized her responses on the DSA questionnaire.

“There is no place in this city for shutting out any community,” McDuffie wrote in a mass email.

Lewis George met with rabbis and other Jewish communal leaders in mid-March to discuss local acts of antisemitism and hear their concerns following the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s alarm about the DSA questionnaire.

She affirmed her commitment against antisemitism in a statement and said she would continue to be an ally to the Jewish community. In the same sentence, Lewis George stood firm in her support for Palestinian rights as well: “Those two things are not in conflict. We all deserve safety,” she said.

On the other hand, McDuffie, a former member of the Council of the District of Columbia, vowed not to seek out nor accept endorsement from MDCDSA, he told Jewish Insider.

Combating Antisemitism

One of the biggest questions in each of the JCRC’s four candidate forums was Jewish safety and how to effectively combat antisemitism in the district.

Alan Korn, co-chair of JCRC’s D.C. committee who moderated the virtual forums, referenced the rise in antisemitic incidents in the D.C. area and across the world. He cited the Anti-Defamation League’s recent finding that although antisemitic vandalism and harassment were down in 2024, 2025 was one of the most violent periods for American Jews since 1979.

“The fear is palpable because it’s real,” Goodweather said, referring to recent conversations he’s had with D.C. rabbis.

“I see the concerns that people have about the rising antisemitism that we have seen, the pain that Jews around the country and in D.C. felt on Oct. 7,” Lewis George said in her May 21 candidate forum. “When two members of the Israeli embassy were shot and killed at the Capital Jewish Museum in downtown D.C., I was horrified and disgusted.”

Goodweather said he would work to “ensure that the D.C. government provides enough funding directly to protect the Jewish community, as well as work with our federal partners and request private funds.” He said he planned to request funds from philanthropist Robert Kraft, who launched the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2017, to “protect Jewish community and fight antisemitism.”

Similarly, Lewis George said she would use “every part of D.C. government” to combat antisemitism and “provide the resources required to make Jewish institutions and Jewish residents feel secure and to make it clear that antisemitism must not be tolerated.”

Drawing parallels between antisemitism and anti-Black discrimination, Lewis George added that as mayor, she will continue to support security grants to faith-based institutions.

Attorney Vincent Orange, who is also running for mayor, said he believes public safety is the top issue in this race.

“It’s clear Jewish organizations and other nonprofits facing threats should not have to choose between serving people and paying for security,” he said in a candidate forum.

Orange plans to provide and expand access to security grants, expedite approval for cameras and other safety upgrades, and improve coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department.

The mayor is also responsible for appointing a police chief: “I’m going to open that process up to the community,” Orange said.

McDuffie similarly pledged to strengthen the partnership between MPD and community security leaders, he said in his candidate forum.

“I’m going to address antisemitism as mayor as I did as council member — with a sense of urgency, with a sense of seriousness and moral clarity that it requires,” McDuffie said, adding that he plans to improve hate crime reporting and tracking.

He emphasized the need to ensure “swift responses and consequences” for perpetrators of antisemitic incidents.

Other candidates in the mayoral race include Rini Sampath, Hope Solomon and Ernest Johnson.

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