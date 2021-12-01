Melvin Gollub, of Silver Spring, died Nov. 25, after a short illness and two days shy of his 64th wedding anniversary. He was 93. Mel started his career in broadcasting at the age of 15. He graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and from Temple University with a master’s degree in communications. He met his wife, Ada, in 1957 on a blind date and knew right away he wanted to marry her. Born in Philadelphia to Morris and Anna Gollub. Beloved husband of Ada; loving father of Mark, Susan and Judi; cherished grandfather of Max (Kathleen), Benjamin (Dian), Sammi, Jamie, Abby and RJ.